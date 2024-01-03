News: upGrad-owned KnowledgeHut CEO quits; Asheesh Sharma appointed as new President

Leadership

The Founder and CEO of KnowledgeHut officially stepped down in December 2023 with immediate effect and is currently on a break before embarking on new ventures.
On the first working day of 2024, Subramanyam Reddy, the founder and Chief Executive Officer of KnowledgeHut, announced his exit. He declared his decision to step down from the upGrad-owned EdTech platform on LinkedIn in a post titled 'A Farewell and a New Beginning.'

Subramanyam has not mentioned his next opportunity but stated, "I have decided to take a pause to spend quality time with my family and embark on new ventures aligned with my passion and expertise in marketing and technology.” 

Subramanyam founded the EdTech platform in 2011, and it was acquired by upGrad in 2021. He officially stepped down on December 5, 2023, without serving any notice period. He is not the first executive to leave the EdTech platform; Madhavarapu Nagaraju, the Founder and Director, exited in 2020 to take the helm of SkillStride Consulting as the Director, and is currently serving as the MD of SimpliAxis. Now, only Manjunath V, one of the founding members, remains with KnowledgeHut as the Head of Business Strategy and Marketing.

The EdTech platform has confirmed Subramanyam’s exit in an official statement: “We confirm that upGrad and its division Head, Subramanyam Reddy of erstwhile KnowledgeHut, have mutually decided to terminate the employment, effective December 5th, 2023, with no notice period.”

On the other hand, the company also announced the appointment of Asheesh Sharma, the former Head of BYJU’S Tuition Centre, stating: 'We are pleased to announce the appointment of Asheesh Sharma – President, Short Courses and Bootcamps, effective 2nd January 2024.'

In his new role, Asheesh brings over 21 years of EdTech industry experience. Before BYJU’s, he served Resonance Eduventures for over 17 years, including in the capacity of Chief Executive Officer.

Leadership, Appointments

