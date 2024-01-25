IBM issues mandate for increased Work from Office in the US

Last year, IBM's software unit implemented a policy mandating employees worldwide, who live within a 50-mile radius of the office building, to work from office for at least three days a week.

IBM has implemented a policy mandating executives and people managers in the United States to be physically present in the office for a minimum of three days per week.

The company said that this directive aligns with the company's commitment to fostering a work environment that combines flexibility with in-person interactions. The goal is to enhance productivity, encourage innovation, and improve the company's ability to meet client needs effectively.

“The new mandate is consistent with the organisation’s focus on providing a work environment that balances flexibility with the face-to-face interactions that make us more productive, innovative and better able to serve our clients,” said an IBM spokesperson, reported CRN.

According to an internal IBM email, reportedly sent by John Granger, senior vice president of IBM Consulting, employees were told that who are unwilling to adhere to the new policy should "separate from IBM," reported The Register.

Additionally, a LinkedIn post by Tony Moura, IBM Federal Garage lead, outlined that the policy comes with "limited exceptions," such as accommodating personal medical needs or fulfilling military service obligations.

Furthermore, employees who joined IBM through an acquisition are granted an exemption from this policy for a duration of two years from the date of their employment transfer into IBM.

During this period, they are expected to continue following the workplace requirements outlined in their integration plan. Employees who do not have a consistent work location at a client site or IBM office were being given the option to relocate to an IBM U.S. location by August 1.

IBM is considering offering a relocation package as an option for those choosing to relocate. Specific details regarding the relocation requirements will be communicated by the end of January, providing employees with a 30-day period for decision-making.

This development occurs amid a broader trend where various employers, both within and outside the tech industry, are reevaluating work-from-home policies, occurring less than a year after the federal government lifted the Covid-19 pandemic.

Notably, the White House has also been actively encouraging a return to office work, aiming for at least 50 per cent of work time spent in a physical office.