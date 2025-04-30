82% of Indian employees plan to switch jobs in 2025: Aon Study

Indian employees now value medical coverage, career development, work-life balance, and financial wellbeing more than ever. And here's a surprise—Gen Z prioritizes work-life balance, while Gen X/Y rank medical coverage highest.

A staggering 82% of Indian employees are considering a job switch next year, according to Aon's latest Employee Sentiment Study.

The study highlights that 7 percent of employees feel undervalued in India, compared to 13 percent globally. Further, 82 percent of surveyed employees in India are either in the process of moving employers or might seek new employment in the next 12 months, compared to 60 percent across the globe.

In addition to employer change, the study also unveils that work-life balance programs, medical coverage, career development, paid time off, and retirement savings are top five valued benefits for the Indian workforce.

Medical coverage was one of the highest valued benefits across all generations among those surveyed in India, with Gen X and Gen Y rating it higher than Gen Z.

Gen Z rated work-life balance as the top-valued benefit. Additionally, 76 percent of those surveyed said they would be willing to sacrifice existing benefits for a better choice of benefits. This highlights the necessity for businesses in India to align their total rewards and benefits strategies with the changing expectations of their workforce.

“Employees are increasingly aware of the advantages of medical and life benefits,” said Ashley Dsilva, head of Health and Wealth Solutions and director and principal officer for India at Aon. “The importance of retirement and financial planning among the young workforce is surprising. This shift may be due to a better understanding of the impact of inflation on daily living, especially since entry-level wages have stagnated in many sectors. At the same time, younger employees have increased debts with a substantial portion taking on personal loans before age 30. Employers have a clear opportunity to highlight the value of their benefits and emphasise financial wellbeing in their offerings and enhance employee engagement through innovative communication methods."

The study also found that 10 percent of surveyed employees in the country had no confidence that their employer is investing in their skills development and training to prepare them for the future of work. At the same time, employees surveyed showed a higher commitment to improving their AI skill set, with 43 percent feeling motivated to develop new skills to stay relevant when asked about AI compared to 35 percent globally.

Nitin Sethi, head of Talent Solutions for India, at Aon, said, “Until recently, very few companies considered how benefits, wellness and healthcare programs could shape their employer brand and employee value proposition. Post-Covid, we are seeing changes as employees increasingly value these programs, and companies are more actively branding and communicating their availability to current and future employees. A multigenerational workforce is accelerating this change, while advanced technology is making it easier to implement these programs. In the next decade, companies that excel in benefits, health and wellness will have a significant opportunity to position themselves as best-in-class employers.”

Aon surveyed more than 9,000 employees across 23 geographies, including the US, UK, China, India, and Australia.