Bangalore boy gets a job offer from Zomato CEO after sharing feedback on X

In a story that shows how one conversation can lead to incredible opportunities, Bhanu, a product manager from Bangalore, recently caught the attention of Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal with his thoughtful feedback on the food delivery app's new "Food Rescue" feature. Impressed by Bhanu’s suggestions, Goyal responded on X (formerly Twitter) and offered him an opportunity to work together. Read the tweet here

Reacting to Bhanu’s feedback, Goyal appreciated him and further inquired about his work. “All this and more already in place. Good thinking, btw. Who are you and what do you do? Would love to know you more, and see if we can work together? DM me please if you wanna chat more,” Goyal responded.

In his response, Bhanu shared that he is a product manager working for a startup company in Bengaluru. He further mentioned that he frequently shares feedback to improve the services of Zomato’s sister company, Blinkit.

The conversation started when Goyal shared the update on his official X account about a newly introduced feature called ‘Food Rescue’. The feature aims to reduce food waste by redirecting cancelled food orders to nearby customers. Goyal sees this feature as a win for both customers and the environment.

Of late, Goyal has been in the news for delivering food himself to Zomato customers. He also realised the challenges faced by delivery partners. “During my second order, I realised that we need to work with malls more closely to improve working conditions for all delivery partners. And malls also need to be more humane to delivery partners (sic,),” he posted on X after he was told to take stairs when he reached a mall in Gurugram to pick up order.

Image source: Moneycontrol