Bengaluru Startup Offers Rs 40 LPA for ‘Cracked Engineers’—No Resume, No Degree Required

In a world where impressive resumes and prestigious degrees often dominate hiring decisions, Bengaluru-based startup Smallest AI is breaking the norm.

Sudarshan Kamath, founder of Bengaluru-based startup Smallest AI, has caught the attention of the internet after posting a job vacancy. He puts up the job posting on the social media site X to hire an engineer with zero to two years of experience for their office in Indiranagar.

What caught the attention of the users on the internet as Kamath has asked candidates to send a small 100-word text to introduce themselves and links to their best works. He is also not bothered about where the candidates graduated from. Kamath announced a salary of Rs 40 LPA (lakh per annum) and work from the office five days a week.

"We are looking to hire a cracked full-stack engineer at Smallest AI... Send a small 100-word text introducing yourself + links to your best work to info@smallest.ai" he wrote on X, adding that "college - does not matter" and "resume - not needed".

Kamath has been appreciated for his preference for skills over an impressive resume. While, some people, claimed that the salary was too low for a 'cracked engineer'.

What is a ‘Cracked Engineer’?

Kamath specifically mentioned he is looking for a ‘cracked engineer’—a term used in tech circles to describe highly skilled and passionate developers who:

Thrive on innovation and embrace change

Take extreme ownership of their work

Empower their teams with their expertise

Internet Reacts: Praise & Pay Debate

Kamath’s hiring approach has gone viral, with his post getting nearly 3.5 lakh views. Many applauded his focus on skill over credentials, calling it a refreshing take on hiring.

However, not everyone was convinced. Some users argued that Rs40 LPA is too low for a ‘cracked engineer,’ given the level of expertise and ownership expected in such a role.

A New Hiring Trend?

Kamath’s bold approach raises important questions: Should hiring be based purely on skills rather than degrees and resumes? And in a world where remote work is thriving, will in-office requirements limit the talent pool?

One thing is certain—Smallest AI has sparked a conversation that goes beyond just a job listing.