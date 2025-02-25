Gurugram employee fired for ‘leaving on time’, ‘tea breaks’; here’s the whole story

While the startup culture in India is still working on ways to enhance the employee experience amid strong industry competition for talent, this is no way to treat a new hire.

A Gurugram startup firing a new joinee over ‘attitude problems’ didn’t sit well with social media today. After the fired employee recently shared their experience on Reddit, the post has sparked a debate on workplace culture and hiring practices, with many siding with the employee. Here’s the whole story:

The debate started when the employee shared on Reddit: “So I joined this startup in Gurgaon and on the third day my employer tells me I’m not down to earth, I have an attitude problem and this way we can’t work together. I (still) didn’t understand. I said I don’t (have an) attitude, I’ll work on it although I did not even understand why he was saying that..”

But how did this act escalate the situation? He continued.. “Me and other 2 joinees used to go for tea and smoke together sometimes so he started having problems with that now. Don’t create groups, it’s not good for the company etc. After some time he started having problems with me leaving on time (at) 7 pm. You are leaving exactly at 7, this is not good etc..”

He underlined that, “All this happened in (the) first 15 days of work,”

To add to the story, “On the 20th day (the) around the director or owner asked to work from his cabin instead of my desk and said for some days you’ll be working here only. Dude who works like that in a cabin all day with your director. I still agreed, but at 7 pm I was looking out of the cabin to see if one the colleague I made recently a friend has left or not for our day end Sutta and the director suddenly got frustrated and said why you looking outside I’m talking here this that and asked the HR to terminate me immediately.”

While the startup culture in India is still working on ways to enhance the employee experience amid strong industry competition for talent, this is no way to treat a new hire. This post sparked a new debate on ‘Toxic Work’ environment, with Redditors supporting him:

Some even sparked 70-hour workweek debate:

Some questioned the company's work culture and workplace norms:

Many tried to console the employee for escaping a toxic work culture and encouraged them to find a better opportunity: “Leave the job, if you are skilled, you will find another one.” said one Redditor in support.

“PS: I have filed an official complaint to the labor commissioner describing the unethical practices by the company,” commented an anonymous user.

While others questioned the startup's long-term sustainability and shared their own experiences.

A new hire may turn out to be a bad hire, but it is too soon to decide whether their nonchalance is a sign of unproductivity or poor performance.

HR and talent acquisition professionals invest a lot of time and energy in finding and onboarding the right talent, and such experiences can lead to public scrutiny, making companies appear to have a toxic work environment.

Not every employee comes with an entrepreneurial mindset, but with the right talent management strategies and a nurturing culture built on trust and empathy, leaders can develop that mindset in new hires over time.

Here, HR is not the primary concern—it is the leadership team of the startup that is in question. This raises an important issue: are startups willing to lose top talent at this cost?

The competition for talent is fierce, and today's workforce is no longer solely attracted to big names and prestige. Instead, employees seek a workplace where they feel valued, appreciated, and have opportunities for growth.