Capgemini India CEO advocates 47.5-hour workweek, employees appreciate people-first approach

Business

As the debate over long working hours continues, Capgemini India CEO Ashwin Yardi is setting a different precedent.
In contrast to the ongoing debate over long working hours—sparked by Infosys co-founder N.R. Narayana Murthy and L&T Chairman S.N. Subrahmanyan—Capgemini India CEO Ashwin Yardi has called for a strict 47.5-hour workweek and a ban on weekend emails to employees.

Speaking at the NASSCOM Technology and Leadership Forum (NTLF) in Mumbai, Yardi emphasized that his guiding principle over the past four years has been to avoid sending weekend emails, even in escalation cases, unless they can be resolved immediately.

Capgemini employee Prakhar Kulshreshtha praised the company's commitment to work-life balance, stating on LinkedIn that employees can politely decline requests to extend working hours beyond 9.5 hours. He also highlighted Yardi’s approachability as a CEO but suggested that better compensation could improve employee retention.

While compensation remains a concern, Capgemini’s policies on work-life balance position it as a company that prioritizes employee well-being.

Another employee appreciated Capgemini for its people-first approach.

Topics: Business, Employee Relations, #HRCommunity

Jagriti Kumari

