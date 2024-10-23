Leader and manager development a top priority for HR leaders in 2025: Gartner survey

For the third consecutive year, leader and manager development is among the top priorities for HR Leaders in 2025.

Leader and manager development remains the top priority for HR leaders in 2025, according to Gartner Survey. This is the third consecutive year when leader and manager development remains the top priority. The continued focus on manager development comes as managers report feeling overwhelmed by their responsibilities.

In addition to leader and manager development, organisational culture, strategic workforce planning, change management, and HR Technology are other top priorities for HR leaders in 2025, reveals a Gartner survey. HR leaders must address the imperatives to maximise talent and business outcomes in 2025:

Leader & Manager Development

Three-quarters of 805 HR leaders Gartner surveyed in July 2024 reported their managers are overwhelmed by the expansion of their responsibilities, and nearly as many (69%) agreed leaders and managers are not equipped to lead change.

Recent Gartner research revealed that traditional leadership development such as seminars and lectures harms development. HR leaders must shift to place more emphasis on intentionally and strategically enabling repeated peer connections for leadership development via networking and team building.

Organisational Culture

The survey found that among 625 HR leaders, less than one in three reported they don’t have a clear vision for the culture they want. 57% of respondents agree that managers fail to enforce the culture organisations want on their teams, and over half report that leaders don’t feel accountable for demonstrating the desired culture.

Organisations are struggling to embed culture in day-to-day work and foster connection, a key component to making culture stick. HR leaders can facilitate this by equipping teams to translate culture values into their unique context, and by providing actionable, scenario-based guidance, so managers understand what behaviors they should be demonstrating to live the culture they want.

Strategic Workforce Planning

Sixty-six percent of respondents said their workforce planning is limited to headcount planning, and they struggle to demonstrate ROI for strategic workforce planning efforts.

Rather than approach strategic workforce planning as an organisation-wide initiative, HR leaders should break it down into achievable phases, specifically by starting with small pilots, prioritising projects by evaluating their relevance and HR’s capability to execute them, and by establishing share ownership.

Change Management

A majority of 73% of respondents reported that their employees are fatigued from change, and 74% said their managers are not equipped to lead change.

The survey further recommends, HR leaders can improve change effectiveness and reduce change by focusing on three things:

Determining where transformative change is taking place in the organisation

Collaborating with business leaders and change sponsors to evaluate change impact, readiness, and value at the onset of planning to ensure early buy-in (and determine when to say no)

Identifying and amplifying designated change influencers who are embedded in the process to boost change adoption

HR Technology

More than half (55%) of HR leaders think their current technology solutions do not cover current and future business needs. Around 46% believe current HR technology solutions hinder rather than improve the employee experience.

To show business value via HR technology, HR leaders should define the outcomes they are seeking first – both business and talent. HR leaders should go beyond using technology for automation and efficiencies, and seek technologies that enable HR’s strategic business value, including identifying the potential value from GenAI as its capabilities evolve.

“HR leaders are defining their priorities in the context of three factors that CEOs are focused on and are impacting the world of work: growth, the power of AI and labor market shifts that are putting pressure on talent strategies,” said Mark Whittle, Vice President of Advisory in the Gartner HR practice.

“For organisations to deliver on their goals, managers must be prepared to successfully lead both today and tomorrow,” said Whittle. “Though 75% of organisations have made significant updates to their leadership development programs, and more than half are increasing spending on leader development, they are not seeing results.”