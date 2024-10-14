PM Internship Program: 1.5 lakh candidates apply for over 80,000 opportunities

The Prime Minister Internship Scheme announced in the Union budget 2024-25 aims to equip youth with the necessary skills needed to excel in fast-paced economy.

More than 1.5 lakh candidates have applied for the Prime Minister Internship Scheme which has more than 80,000 opportunities posted by companies across 24 sectors including Oil, Gas & Energy sector, Travel & Hospitality, Automotives, Banking and Financial Services, etc. The registration for the Prime Minister’s Internship Scheme, announced in the Union Budget 2024-25, started on October 12.

“Youth registration for the PM Internship Portal is now live as of 5 PM yesterday. Get ready to embark on a journey of opportunities and skill development!” posted the Ministry of Corporate Affairs on the social media site X.

The scheme kicked off with a pilot project for the financial year 2024-25, targeting 1.25 lakh internships. The internship opportunities span 24 sectors, including oil, gas, energy, travel, hospitality, automotive, and banking and financial services, etc. The companies selected for this pilot were identified based on their corporate social responsibility (CSR) expenditure over the past three years, ensuring that participants are placed in organizations that are committed to social and ethical practices.

Through this effort, the government aims to equip India’s youth with the tools they need to thrive in the job market, fostering a skilled workforce ready to meet the challenges of the future. Ultimately, this initiative reflects a commitment to nurturing talent and unlocking the potential of the next generation, contributing to the nation’s overall growth and development.

Eligibility

The Pilot Project offers a 12-month internship program designed for Indian youth aged 21 to 24 years, who are not employed full-time or engaged in full-time education. Candidates enrolled in online or distance learning programs are eligible to apply.

Additionally, candidates who have passed High School or Higher Secondary School, have a certificate from an ITI, and have a diploma from a polytechnic institute. Graduated with degrees such as BA, B.Sc, B.Com, BCA, BBA, B.Pharma, etc.

Financial Assistance

There is a monthly stipend of Rs5,000 throughout the internship duration for interns. This consists of Rs 500 contributed by partner companies, contingent on attendance and conduct. The government will provide the remaining Rs4,500 via Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) to the intern’s Aadhaar-seeded bank account. Besides, the stipend, interns will also a one-time grant of Rs6,000 disbursed after joining the internship, also through DBT.

Insurance Coverage

All interns will be covered under the government’s insurance schemes: Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana and Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana, with the premium paid by the government. Partner companies may also offer additional accidental insurance coverage.

PM Internship Portal

The Prime Minister’s Internship Scheme is implemented through a centralised online portal, https://pminternship.mca.gov.in.

Eligible candidates must register on the portal, where a resume will be generated based on their information. They can browse and apply for up to five internships, selecting based on preferences like location, sector, functional role, and qualifications.

The portal facilitates a shortlisting process that considers candidates’ preferences alongside company requirements, with an emphasis on promoting diversity and social inclusivity. It prioritizes representation from Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, Other Backward Classes, and Persons with Disabilities. For each internship, approximately two to three times the number of offers will be shortlisted and sent to the company for selection.

Companies can then choose candidates based on their criteria and processes. Once an internship offer is extended, candidates can accept the offer through the portal, ensuring a streamlined and efficient internship application experience.