Vishal Mega Mart security guard job memes go viral—but at what cost?

The power of social media is such that even a routine job posting can spark a nationwide phenomenon. Vishal Mega Mart’s recent advertisement for security guard positions has unexpectedly become one of the most talked-about jobs in India, thanks to a wave of memes, jokes, and viral videos.

The buzz began when the retail chain launched a large-scale hiring drive, announcing thousands of security guard vacancies across its stores in India. While the job posting itself was standard, the sheer volume of roles and the wide circulation of employment details on social media caught the internet’s attention. What followed was a meme fest that transformed the job into a symbol of aspiration, albeit humorously.

Netizens began comparing the recruitment process to India’s toughest competitive exams like the UPSC, IIT-JEE, and NEET. Memes flooded platforms like X (formerly Twitter), Instagram, and Reddit, portraying the security guard role as a “dream job.” Parents were mockingly shown praying for their children’s selection, and fake “coaching centres” for cracking the exam even popped up in meme posts.

One user even linked cricket legend Virat Kohli’s recent Test retirement to the trend:

“The reason why Virat Kohli retired from Test cricket is because he got selected as a Vishal Mega Mart security guard.”

Catchphrases like "Ek hi sapna – Vishal Mega Mart security guard" (Only one dream – Vishal Mega Mart security guard) have gone viral, with users parodying recruitment interviews, physical tests, and even mock aptitude rounds.

However, amid the laughter, some users have pointed out that the trend makes light of a serious issue—employment. They argue that joking about someone’s job, especially in times of high unemployment, may cross a line.

Still, the virality of this trend reflects more than just social media humour. It reveals how job security and stable employment—even in modest roles—resonate deeply with many Indians. While the memes are lighthearted, they echo real aspirations and underline the ongoing conversation around jobs and opportunities in the country.

However, business experts see this as free publicity for the company.