Inhumane treatment of underperforming staff: Employees made to crawl for missing targets

State Labour Minister V Sivankutty called the visuals “shocking and disturbing,” adding that such behaviour “cannot be accepted at any cost in a state like Kerala.”

A marketing firm in Kochi, Kerala, is facing mounting scrutiny after videos emerged online allegedly showing employees being subjected to degrading punishment for failing to meet performance targets. One particularly disturbing clip shows a man crawling on his knees with a leash around his neck, being led like a chained dog. Another video reportedly depicts employees being forced to undress as a form of punishment.

The viral footage has triggered public outrage, prompting the Kerala Labour Department to launch an official investigation. State Labour Minister V Sivankutty described the visuals as “shocking and disturbing,” asserting that such conduct “cannot be accepted at any cost in a state like Kerala.” He has instructed the district labour officer to investigate and submit a detailed report.

Both the State Human Rights Commission and the Kerala State Youth Commission have registered separate cases. The Youth Commission has directed the district police chief to submit a report, with chairman M Shajar stating that “legal action should be taken against such practices that are unacceptable in a civilised and democratic society.”

The controversy stems from videos reportedly filmed around four months ago at the firm’s premises in Kaloor, with some incidents believed to have taken place in nearby Perumbavoor. The individual seen in one of the clips has since claimed there was no workplace harassment, stating that he remains employed at the firm and that the videos were recorded under duress by a now-dismissed manager.

“This was not part of any punishment or company policy,” he told the media. “The former manager shot these visuals forcefully and is now using them to defame the organisation and its owner after being asked to leave.”

He reportedly provided a similar statement during interviews with both the police and the labour department.

However, police have recorded statements from several employees featured in the videos, who attributed the inhumane treatment to the former manager, claiming it was disguised as ‘training.’ Meanwhile, other individuals, believed to be current or former staff, told a local TV channel that such punishments were routinely meted out by management to those who missed performance targets.

Although the police initially described the footage as “deceptive,” the contradictory accounts have raised wider concerns about toxic workplace practices and employee rights, particularly within the informal marketing and sales sectors. Even if the acts were not official policy, the fact that such footage was filmed in a workplace setting points to alarming gaps in managerial accountability and employee protection.

As the investigation progresses, both labour authorities and human rights bodies are expected to scrutinise the firm’s internal culture and management conduct. The case has reignited debate around exploitative performance cultures, the lack of safeguards in smaller firms, and the pressing need for stricter enforcement of labour rights across all sectors in India.

The outcome of the probe could set a significant precedent for how such cases are dealt with in future—especially in a state like Kerala, which is widely regarded for its progressive stance on labour welfare and human rights.