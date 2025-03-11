Gender pay gap in tech and GCCs: Women earn 15-20% less than men: ANSR Report

Despite growing diversity initiatives, pay disparity, mentorship gaps, and career stagnation continue to challenge women in technology, reveals the ANSR Women in Tech Report 2025.

Global Capability Centres (GCCs) are emerging as strategic hubs, reshaping the Indian corporate landscape while influencing global business dynamics. As of FY24, GCCs in India employ nearly 1.9 million professionals, reflecting their rapid expansion. However, the gender pay gap remains a significant concern, highlighting the need for stronger diversity and inclusion efforts.

Women in tech companies and GCCs earn, on average, 15-20% less than their male counterparts, reveals the annual Women in Technology report - Breaking Barriers, Building Futures: The Evolving Landscape for Women in Technology – 2025.

This gap is attributed to factors like occupational segregation, with women often concentrated in lower-paying roles, and unconscious bias in performance evaluations and promotion decisions. Addressing these issues is crucial for achieving true pay equity within the GCC sector

The 2025 report reveals a significant shift in workplace diversity initiatives and the growing confidence of women in AI adoption. However, persistent challenges such as the glass ceiling, pay disparity, and lack of mentorship continue to hinder career advancement.

Diversity Efforts Gain Traction: The number of women perceiving their company's diversity efforts as merely symbolic or slow-moving has dropped from 70% in 2024 to 40% in 2025, marking a substantial improvement.

AI Confidence Surges: 66% of women now feel equipped to use AI in their roles, compared to less than 40% last year. Workplace Safety Remains a Priority: Nearly 75% of respondents report that their workplace provides a safe and inclusive environment.

Pay Gaps and Career Advancement Still Lag: The number of women citing unfair pay has increased by 10%, while 7 in 10 women say career advancement opportunities remain out of reach.

Mentorship Crisis: 58% of women report a lack of strong mentorship, a significant rise from 35% last year, highlighting a critical gap in leadership development.

The report highlights that GCCs are at the forefront of AI adoption, and women technologists are eager to embrace its potential. The majority of women technologists are enthusiastic about integrating new AI tools into mainstream workflows, particularly those that enhance developer productivity. This highlights the importance of providing upskilling and training opportunities to empower women in leveraging AI for career advancement and innovation

Smitha Hemmigae, Head of Marketing at ANSR, said: "Diversity should not be a metric but a horizontal priority embedded across an organisation’s DNA. True progress happens when inclusivity extends beyond hiring—into policies, leadership development, boardroom discussions, and governance. Our survey shows promise year on year, but to drive lasting change, diversity must be an integral part of how businesses operate, not just an initiative”.

The report highlights a growing need for structured mentorship and leadership development programs, with 58% of women reporting a lack of strong mentorship. This gap in leadership support is particularly evident in Global Capability Centers (GCCs), where organisations are increasingly focused on developing leaders who can manage diverse, global teams. As the demand for leadership talent grows, companies must invest in training programs that empower women with the skills to navigate cross-cultural challenges, drive innovation, and make strategic decisions.

The study by ANSR, in collaboration with Talent500, draws insights from over 3,000 women professionals in IT/ITES, Global Capability Centers (GCCs), startups, and product companies across India, offering a comprehensive look at the progress, challenges, and priorities shaping the future of women in tech.