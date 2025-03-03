Oscars 2025: India wins just 10 times in the nine decades of Oscars legacy
Despite producing a large volume of cinemas every year, India has a nominal presence on the global stage when it comes to the Academy Awards, popularly known as the ‘Oscars.’ In the nine decades of the legacy of the Oscars since 1927, India managed to bag the Oscars just 10 times so far. Across various categories, including technical awards.
Winning Moments of India at the Oscars
- Bhanu Athaiya – First Indian to win an Oscar (Best Costume Design, Gandhi, 1983).
- Satyajit Ray – Honorary Oscar for Lifetime Achievement (1992).
- A.R. Rahman, Gulzar & Resul Pookutty – Slumdog Millionaire (2009) wins Best Original Score, Best Song, and Best Sound Mixing.
- Guneet Monga’s Period. End of Sentence. – Best Documentary Short (2019).
- Rintu Thomas & Sushmit Ghosh’s Writing With Fire – Best Documentary Feature Nominee (2022).
- Naatu Naatu (RRR) – Best Original Song (2023).
- Rahul Chandrakant Thakkar, Cottalango Leon (2016), and Vikas Vinay Sathaye (2018): Academy Award for scientific and technical achievement
Why is India’s Presence So Limited?
Several factors contribute to India's nominal presence at the Academy Awards. Selection Process & Lack of Strategy is one of these. The Film Federation of India (FFI) is responsible for selecting the official Indian entry for the Best International Feature Film category. However, the selection has often been criticized for overlooking films that could resonate globally. On several occasions, FFI ended up selecting the wrong entries, overlooking those who had the potential to win.
For instance, in 2013, despite receiving widespread acclaim from audiences and critics, Lunchbox was not selected as the official entry for the 86th Academy Awards. The Good Road was chosen over The Lunchbox.
Mismatch in Storytelling & Jury Preferences
Indian cinema often focuses more on commercial and culturally specific storytelling, which may not always connect with Western jury members. The Academy largely prefers socio-political narratives with global relevance.
Dominance of Bollywood vs. Regional Cinema
It is alleged that Bollywood’s commercial approach dominates the regional film industry in India. Despite having rich storytelling, Tamil, Malayalam, Marathi, etc. films often get overshadowed by Bollywood.
However, the rise of global streaming platforms (Netflix, Amazon Prime, etc.) is bridging the gap, giving Indian filmmakers wider exposure. It will be interesting to see how the influx of streaming platforms helps Indian cinemas to carve the niche on the global platforms.
While India’s presence at the Oscars remains nominal, the global success of RRR, The Elephant Whisperers, and Naatu Naatu in recent years signals a positive shift. However, consistent recognition requires stronger selection strategies, international marketing, and Hollywood networking.
Academy Awards winners 2025
Best picture: Anora
Best actress: Mikey Madison - Anora
Best actor: Adrien Brody - The Brutalist
Best supporting actress: Zoe Saldaña - Emilia Pérez
Best supporting actor: Kieran Culkin - A Real Pain
Best director: Sean Baker - Anora
Best international feature: I'm Still Here - Brazil
Best animated feature: Flow
Best original screenplay: Anora - Sean Baker
Best adapted screenplay: Conclave - Peter Straughan
Best original song: El Mal - Emilia Pérez
Best original score: The Brutalist
Best documentary feature: No Other Land
Best costume design: Wicked
Best make-up and hairstyling: The Substance
Best production design: Wicked
Best sound: Dune: Part Two
Best film editing: Anora
Best cinematography: The Brutalist
Best visual effects: Dune: Part Two
Best live action short: I'm Not a Robot
Best animated short: In the Shadow of the Cypress
Best documentary short: The Only Girl in the Orchestra