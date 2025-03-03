Can a workplace be drama-free without women? Viral post stirs controversy

Delhi-based graphic designer recently shared that he found his new workplace—where all employees are men over 40—to be free from drama and politics.

Can a workplace be truly "drama-free" without women? A social media post by Delhi-based graphic designer Anurag Maurya has reignited the debate on sexism in the workplace after he claimed that his new job—at a company with no female employees—was peaceful and politics-free.

Maurya, who recently joined a company where all employees are men over 40, described his new workplace as "peaceful"—suggesting that the absence of female colleagues meant less drama and office politics.

“Finally I joined a company with no women, and all my colleagues are 40+ in age. No drama, no politics. Apne kaam se kaam," he wrote on X.

His statement quickly sparked backlash, with many calling it sexist and reinforcing outdated stereotypes. Some users congratulated him on his new role, while others criticized his assumption that workplaces with women are automatically full of drama and politics.

The comment section turned into a battleground, with users divided. While some agreed with Maurya’s perspective, others accused him of undermining women’s professionalism and promoting gender bias.

This viral debate highlights the persistent gender perceptions in corporate culture—and raises a crucial question: Do workplace environments depend more on gender or company culture?