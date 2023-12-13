Hyderabad, Pune, and Bengaluru top three Indian cities on the list of ‘Quality of Living’ for international employees

Pune, Bengaluru, Chennai, Mumbai, Kolkata, and New Delhi are other Indian cities featured in the ranking.

Hyderabad is among the top Indian cities in the quality of living ranking for 2023, released by Mercer, a global consultant for businesses.

In addition to Hyderabad ranked 153, Pune (154), Bengaluru (156), Chennai (161), Mumbai (164), Kolkata (170), and New Delhi (172) are other Indian cities featured in the ranking.

Globally, Vienna (Austria), Zurich (Switzerland), and Vancouver (Canada) bagged the top three rankings in the list, according to the 2023 index.

Mercer’s Quality of Living data assesses the practicalities of daily life for expatriate employees and their families in assignment locations worldwide. Many employees are reconsidering their priorities and assessing their work-life balances, in this the places in which they live and work and the quality of life they can have there with their families are of high importance.

Singapore ranked 29th globally, and topped the list among Asian countries. The city-state offers a clean and safe environment combined with highly efficient infrastructure. Several cities in Japan have made it to the list. Yokohama is ranked 47th, Tokyo at 50th, and Osaka at 58th is a major economic and cultural hub in Japan.

Over in the Pacific, Auckland in New Zealand claims the third spot in the world ranking, emphasising its exceptional quality of living.