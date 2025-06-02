Cancer at 33, kidney disease at 35: India’s white-collar health metrics show sharp decline

Chronic illnesses may cost employers up to 30 workdays per employee annually, as productivity dips and disengagement rise. Nearly 1 in 5 workers are now eyeing resignation due to burnout.

India's burgeoning digital economy may be riding high, but its workforce is quietly buckling under the weight of chronic disease, mental stress, and burnout — long before they hit 40. A sobering new report by Plum, an employee health benefits platform, exposes the depth of this crisis and the cost businesses can no longer afford to ignore.

The Employee Health Report 2025, based on data from over 100,000 telehealth consultations, 25,000 insurance claims, 1,998 health screenings, and 512 employee survey responses, uncovers a worrying pattern: chronic diseases such as hypertension, diabetes, and even cancer are now affecting working professionals in their early 30s, years earlier than previously recorded.

Chronic Disease Striking Early

The most alarming revelation is the average onset age of major chronic illnesses:

Heart Disease: 32 years





Cancer: 33 years





Diabetes: 34 years





Chronic Kidney Disease: 35 years





Cerebrovascular Disease: 36 years





These statistics reveal a troubling trend: chronic illnesses, once considered ailments of later life, are now common among Indians in their professional prime. With over 600 million Indians under the age of 35, this shift threatens both national productivity and economic resilience.

According to Plum’s report, chronic diseases could cost employers up to 30 workdays per employee per year due to productivity loss and disengagement. A growing number of employees — nearly 20% — are now considering quitting their jobs due to burnout alone.

Mental Health and Burnout Reaching a Boiling Point

The report also brings mental health to the forefront. One in five telehealth consultations were related to mental health, predominantly for anxiety. Alarmingly, 55% of employees reported symptoms of anxiety, 87% cited high stress levels, and 36% took at least one day off in the last month due to mental health issues.

Despite the importance of workplace interactions, 30% of employees feel lonely at work, and only 14% say they are thriving — well below the 34% global average, as noted in the report.

Interestingly, while only 3–5% of employees mention work during consultations, clinicians identify the workplace as a key underlying factor in most mental health cases. From unrealistic expectations to long hours, workplace stress is becoming a silent epidemic.

Beyond absenteeism, presenteeism — when employees work while ill — is emerging as an even costlier issue. Employees with chronic health conditions are 4% more likely to stop working entirely and 11% more likely to reduce their output. This kind of invisible productivity loss can ripple through teams and hinder long-term business performance.

Plum’s findings also show a major gap in preventive care. Despite the growing risk, only 20% of organisations offer regular health check-ups, and participation remains low.

Findings from health camps are stark:

63% showed elevated blood pressure





38% had high cholesterol





17% were clinically obese





11% were pre-diabetic





71% were at risk of developing non-communicable diseases (NCDs)





5% required urgent medical intervention





These figures suggest that without early screening, preventable diseases will continue to escalate unchecked.

Gender Disparity in Healthcare Access

The report also reveals a clear gender divide in how men and women access and respond to healthcare. Men aged 30–49 accounted for 58% of healthcare use, yet are significantly less likely to seek mental health support. When they do, their symptoms tend to be more severe, and they often drop out after just one session.

Women, conversely, show a spike in health benefit usage in their 50s, with 68% of claims from this group. This often reflects delayed care, exacerbated by years of putting family and work before their own health. Crucially, over 70% of women feel their health needs — especially related to reproductive and hormonal issues — are not adequately addressed by current employer benefits.

While more Indian companies are investing in health solutions, only 34% offer benefits that align with employee priorities, and a third of employees say they don’t have time to focus on their health.

“The link between employee health and productivity is no longer theoretical,” said Saurabh Arora, Co-founder of Plum, in a press release. “Our report shows that when people delay care or remain unsupported, the costs to business and wellbeing are immediate and measurable.”

Co-founder Abhishek Poddar added, “True employee well-being lies in providing access to holistic healthcare solutions that encompass mental, physical, and social well-being.”