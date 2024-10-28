Genpact to create 5,000 jobs with new Jodhpur office

Genpact, a global leader in professional services, has opened a new office in Jodhpur, Rajasthan, with plans to create up to 5,000 jobs for local talent over the next five years. This expansion is a significant step in Genpact’s commitment to India, where much of its workforce is already rooted, contributing to the country’s economic progress. Through this new office, Genpact aims to tap into Jodhpur’s unique talent pool, bringing opportunities for local professionals to thrive in a rapidly advancing digital landscape.

Piyush Mehta, CHRO and Country Manager for India shared his enthusiasm, saying, “Jodhpur has an incredible pool of talent and potential, and we’re excited to be part of this vibrant community. By creating jobs here, we’re not just expanding our business—we’re investing in people’s futures and building a pathway for the next generation of digital talent.”

The new Jodhpur office will become a key centre for Genpact’s digital solutions, supporting sectors like finance, healthcare, and banking. The facility is more than just an office; it’s a learning ground, where local talent can develop critical skills in areas such as AI, data analytics, and digital operations. This effort to empower the workforce aligns with Genpact’s goal to fuel local economies while driving innovation on a global scale.

This expansion also connects with Genpact’s recent launches in Madurai and Warangal, strengthening its commitment to India’s digital journey. By establishing these new centres, Genpact aims to create an ecosystem where opportunity and growth reach beyond metros, helping communities across the country participate in and benefit from the digital economy.