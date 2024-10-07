AI startup Nayan Tech raises USD 2 million in Pre-Series A Funding

The latest funds will help AI startup expand their AI and IoT-powered solutions to improve traffic management, road safety, driver behaviour monitoring, and urban infrastructure across India.

Nayan Tech, an AI-based startup providing smart city solutions for traffic monitoring, municipal automation, urban infrastructure management driver behaviour monitoring, fleet management, and passenger safety, has successfully raised $2 million in its Pre-Series A funding.

BEENEXT and other investors including We Founder Circle, Venture Catalysts, Lets Venture, and FAAD Capital led the funding round.

With the newly raised funds, Nayan Tech plans to expand its AI-powered offerings and scale its operations across more Indian cities as well as internationally in the US, South East Asia, UAE, and others. The company is now manufacturing its own AI powered Dashcams suitable for all vehicle types for real-time updates on Driver Behaviour, Passenger Safety, Road and Urban infrastructure conditions, Traffic Violations Management as well as Fleet Management.