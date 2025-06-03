Indeed CEO steps down after 15 years; former chief Deko Idekoba returns

Chris Hyams has stepped down as CEO of Indeed after nearly 15 years, with Hisayuki "Deko" Idekoba returning to the helm. No official reason has been provided, though Hyams will remain as an advisor until 2025.

In a surprising leadership shakeup, global job platform Indeed has announced the immediate departure of its CEO, Chris Hyams. Hisayuki “Deko” Idekoba, who previously served as CEO from 2013 to 2019, has stepped back into the role effective 2 June 2025. The company has not provided a reason for the sudden transition.

The news was first reported by the AIM Group, which highlighted that Deko, who led Recruit Holdings' acquisition of Indeed in 2012, will now manage both Indeed and its parent company simultaneously. Deko has been president and CEO of Recruit Holdings and resides in Austin, Texas — where Indeed is headquartered — making for a relatively seamless transition.

Chris Hyams, a central figure at Indeed for nearly 15 years, announced his departure in a reflective post on LinkedIn. “Helping people find jobs has been the most meaningful work of my life,” he wrote. “This was not an easy decision.” Hyams confirmed he would stay on as a board advisor through the end of 2025 to support the leadership change.

Hyams originally joined Indeed as Vice President of Product when the company had just 130 employees. He succeeded Deko as CEO in 2019, continuing to lead the platform through unprecedented labour market shifts, including the COVID-19 pandemic and the rise of AI in recruitment. Under his tenure, Indeed solidified its position as the world’s largest job board, helping millions connect with employment opportunities.

During his years of hiring, Hyams became known for his unique approach to interviewing candidates. In a conversation with Fortune, he revealed that he asked over 3,000 job applicants the same question: “Do you use iPhone or Android, and why?” The goal was not to judge technological preferences, but to explore how individuals make decisions. "You can actually have a really interesting set of conversations around how important it is when you choose a product, that you can get stuck with that thing for a very, very long time,” Hyams said.

The leadership shuffle has triggered speculation about the company’s long-term strategy. As noted by AIM Group cohost Peter M. Zollman, Deko’s return may be temporary. Potential successors include Christian Sutherland-Wong, CEO of Glassdoor (Indeed’s sister company), and Chris Forman, the former CEO of Appcast, who recently stepped aside from his role.

Industry reactions to Hyams’ departure have been swift and appreciative. One HR professional wrote on LinkedIn: “As an Indeed user, I’ve seen the impact you've made over the past years—helping countless people find meaningful careers. You've truly elevated the hiring experience for both candidates and recruiters alike.”

Deko’s return raises new questions about Indeed’s future direction, particularly in an era where AI and automation are rapidly transforming recruitment. His prior tenure saw significant growth and innovation, and his leadership will likely focus on reinforcing Indeed’s global leadership in online job search.