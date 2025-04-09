PM Modi sets an example with his 90-hour work week, says Ashwini Vaishnaw

The Union Minister said, “Each one, each company, each organisation should make their choices. For me, there is no substitute to hard work.”

Amid the intensifying debate around extreme work hours, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has weighed in on the idea of a 90-hour workweek, saying that there is no substitute for hard work and citing Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a role model for dedication. His comments come at a time when the Indian corporate world is deeply divided over what constitutes a fair work-life balance.

Speaking at a summit hosted by News18, Vaishnaw was asked about his thoughts on the controversial suggestion of a 90-hour workweek. When prompted about how his own staff would react to such an idea, the minister diplomatically responded, “You should ask them.” However, on his personal views, he was clear: “Our Prime Minister Narendra Modi has set a very good example. He works very hard. When we have to take our country to a totally new level, there is no option but to work hard—and it’s a personal choice.”

Vaishnaw’s remarks follow a broader national discussion that was reignited after L&T Chairman S.N. Subrahmanyan suggested longer work hours, sparking backlash online. His comments, which included controversial statements about working on Sundays and time spent at home, drew widespread criticism. “How long can you stare at your wife? Come on, get to the office and start working,” Subrahmanyan had said, lamenting his inability to get employees to work on Sundays.

The conversation around work hours initially surged when Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy proposed a 70-hour workweek, arguing that it was necessary for India’s growth. That comment was met with strong reactions from both industry veterans and the workforce, many of whom questioned the long-term implications on mental health, family life, and employee productivity.

More recently, in January 2025, ITC Chairman Sanjiv Puri offered a different take. In an interview with PTI, he noted that the focus should be less on counting hours and more on aligning employees with the broader vision of the company. “It is not about how long you work, but whether you feel connected to the purpose of the organisation,” he said.

In December 2024, Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani also chimed in, using humour to make his point. “Biwi bhaag jayegi (wife will run away),” he said, if one spent more than eight hours at home. He stressed that work-life balance is subjective and personal, and shouldn’t be standardised.

As corporate leaders and policymakers continue to weigh in, the debate highlights the cultural and generational shifts around work in India. For some, long hours are a badge of honour and national service. For others, the pushback reflects a growing desire for balance, autonomy, and mental well-being in a post-pandemic world.