Renault confirms CEO De Meo’s resignation, succession plan activated

Luca de Meo is set to leave Renault after a transformative five-year tenure as CEO, with reports suggesting he will take the top job at luxury conglomerate Kering. His departure marks a surprising pivot from the automotive to luxury fashion world.

In a surprising announcement that sent ripples through the global automotive industry, Luca de Meo, the Italian executive credited with revitalising Renault Group, has confirmed he will step down as CEO on 15 July 2025. After five transformative years at the helm of the French carmaker, de Meo has chosen to "pursue new challenges outside the automotive sector", Renault said in a company statement.

The news was officially announced by Renault on Monday, with French newspaper Le Figaro and the Financial Times both reporting that de Meo is set to become the new Chief Executive Officer of Kering, the French luxury conglomerate behind iconic fashion brands such as Gucci and Yves Saint Laurent.

De Meo’s sudden move represents a dramatic career pivot from engineering and mobility to high-end fashion and luxury retail. While Renault offered no confirmation regarding his next post, the reports in Le Figaro and the Financial Times suggest that de Meo will soon lead one of France’s most influential holding companies in the global luxury space.

In his parting message, de Meo said: "There comes a time in one’s life when one knows the job is done. The results speak for themselves: they are the best in our history." He added: "We have a strong team and an agile organisation. We also have a strategic plan ready for the next generation of products. That is why I have decided it is time for me to hand over the baton."

De Meo joined Renault from Seat-Cupra in 2020, taking on the CEO role amid intense financial pressure and operational complexity. He swiftly launched the ambitious Renaulution plan, a long-term business strategy designed to overhaul the group’s portfolio, focus on profitability, and embrace the transition to electric mobility.

Key elements of that plan included:

The electrification of the Renault 5, turning the classic model into a compact EV;





The launch of a new generation of SUVs aimed at both global and regional markets;





The strategic repositioning of Alpine as a high-performance electric brand.





Under de Meo’s leadership, Renault saw a strong financial recovery, shedding legacy inefficiencies and re-establishing its competitiveness in the global EV race. His efforts were recognised earlier this year when he won the top Issigonis Trophy at the 2024 Autocar Awards.

Despite the flattering tributes from Renault’s leadership, de Meo’s exit comes as a shock to industry observers. His name had previously been floated for the CEO role at Stellantis, which was ultimately filled by Antonio Filosa, but de Meo had denied any plans to leave Renault, insisting he "still had a job to do."

That context makes Monday’s announcement even more surprising.

Renault Group chairman Jean-Dominique Senard praised de Meo’s contributions, calling him "an exceptional captain of industry" and adding: "The entire company joins me in thanking him for all these years and all the collective challenges successfully met."

Renault confirmed that it has activated an existing succession plan and is now actively seeking a replacement. Until then, de Meo will remain in his position, overseeing a seamless transition as the group prepares for its next phase of innovation and market competitiveness.

As well as leading Renault, de Meo has also played a key industry role in recent years as president of ACEA, the European Automobile Manufacturers’ Association. There, he became a prominent advocate for supporting European-made small city cars to rival cheaper Chinese imports.

De Meo’s expected move to Kering suggests a desire to apply his leadership skills in a completely different arena—managing creativity, brand equity, and global retail experiences instead of vehicle platforms and powertrains. While unconfirmed by Kering at the time of writing, his appointment would mark a rare crossover between the automotive and fashion sectors.

His departure leaves behind a Renault that is vastly different from the one he inherited—leaner, more agile, and better positioned to navigate the high-stakes evolution of the mobility industry.