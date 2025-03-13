“Silly, Old Programs”: Narayana Murthy blasts India’s AI hype, calls it a misuse of the term

While some companies are driving real innovation, Murthy’s remarks indicate that much of the market is merely capitalizing on the AI trend without meaningful technological progress.

Infosys founder N.R. Narayana Murthy has taken a bold stance against India’s artificial intelligence (AI) landscape, criticising the rampant misrepresentation of the technology. Speaking at TiE Con Mumbai 2025, Murthy did not hold back, calling much of what is marketed as AI in India nothing more than “silly, old programs.”

Addressing a packed audience at the conference, Murthy expressed concerns over the exaggerated claims surrounding AI in the country’s tech industry. “I think somehow it has become a fashion in India to talk of AI for everything. I have seen several normal, ordinary programs touted as AI,” he remarked, highlighting the lack of genuine innovation in many so-called AI solutions.

Murthy then delved into the fundamental principles of artificial intelligence, emphasising the importance of distinguishing between actual AI and conventional software programs. “One, machine learning, which is a large-scale correlation. Therefore, it helps you based on a large amount of data to predict,” he explained.

Expanding on AI’s complexity, he noted the role of deep learning, which goes beyond traditional machine learning. “Deep learning imitates how the human brain works,” Murthy said, stressing that it can handle unsupervised algorithms, unlike machine learning, which relies on supervised data.

“Machine learning by and large handles supervised algorithms because you have to give a lot of data into that, whereas deep learning uses the data to create new branches of programs or new conditions. And then it will be able to take decisions,” he elaborated. Murthy believes that true AI involves deep learning and neural networks, which have the potential to mimic human behavior. However, he asserted that what is currently being labeled as AI in India often lacks these core elements. “What I am seeing being called AI is silly, old programs,” he reiterated.

His remarks come at a time when AI has become a buzzword in India’s tech industry, with many startups and established firms branding their products as AI-driven. While some companies are making genuine advancements, Murthy’s comments suggest that a significant portion of the market is riding the AI wave without substantial technological depth.

Meanwhile, Infosys, the IT giant he co-founded, is actively working on its own AI innovations. The company is developing Small Language Models (SLM) using open-source components and proprietary datasets. Infosys has also been pushing Generative AI (Gen AI) for specific industry applications, ensuring its AI efforts focus on meaningful and practical use cases rather than superficial branding.

Murthy’s critique serves as a wake-up call for India’s AI ecosystem, urging companies to move beyond marketing hype and focus on real innovation. As AI continues to reshape industries worldwide, his words highlight the need for greater accountability and technical rigor in India’s pursuit of AI excellence.