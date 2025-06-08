Sink or scale: Why oceans belong on your strategic agenda

The ocean is your next big business risk – as well as opportunity. From climate shocks to collapsing ecosystems, the tide is turning fast. If you're in the C-suite, it's time to dive in. Because healthy oceans mean a healthy planet — and a healthy economy.

The world’s oceans — vast, powerful, and essential — are in serious trouble. Covering over 70% of our planet, they sustain more than 3 billion people and generate over 50% of the oxygen we breathe. Yet, the lifeblood of Earth is choking under the weight of human industry.

Every year, oceans absorb around 90% of the excess heat generated by global warming and about 23% of total carbon dioxide emissions from human activity. This might seem like nature doing us a favour — but the price is steep: acidifying waters, dying coral reefs, and unraveling ecosystems. What’s at stake isn’t just the health of marine life, but the future of economies, jobs, and entire communities that depend on thriving oceans.

And the private sector? It’s both a key contributor — and potentially, our strongest ally in reversing the damage.

From manufacturing to shipping, oil to fashion, industries around the globe have long treated the ocean as an invisible backdrop — out of sight, out of mind. But those days are over. The ripple effects of a degraded ocean are now reaching boardrooms and balance sheets.

What’s holding us back? A lack of coordination. While governments and NGOs do their part, business decisions are too often made in silos — disconnected from environmental impact and blind to long-term consequences. This fragmented approach dilutes progress. And that’s where corporate leadership comes in. For C-suite executives, HR heads, and CXOs, the conversation has shifted. The question is no longer should your business care about the ocean — but how quickly can you move from awareness to action?

It’s time for leaders to embed ocean health into the core of corporate strategy. Not as a feel-good CSR footnote, but as a material risk — and opportunity. Whether it’s rethinking procurement, redesigning supply chains, or redefining employee engagement around sustainability, the power to turn the tide lies in the decisions made at the top.

Because a healthier ocean isn’t just an environmental imperative — it’s a business one. And the clock is ticking.

Why oceans should be on your strategic radar

Oceans aren’t just a climate or conservation issue — they’re a boardroom issue. For leaders and executives, overlooking the ocean is no longer an option. Here’s why:

Economic value at risk: Oceans contribute over $2.5 Trillion annually to the global economy — spanning seafood, tourism, transport, and energy. Without intervention, these benefits are at serious risk.

Plastic pollution = brand liability: A 2024 study found that about 60 companies are responsible for over 50% of branded plastic pollution globally. Giants like Coca-Cola, Nestlé, and PepsiCo top the list — proof that reputational risk is now environmental risk.

Climate regulator under threat: Oceans play a vital role in mitigating climate change, yet they’re being pushed to the edge. The 2024 Ocean Health Index recorded its lowest score ever: 69/100, down from 74 five years ago.

Funding gap for ocean solutions: Shockingly, only 0.01% of total global SDG funding currently supports ocean-based solutions. The gap between environmental need and financial investment is staggering — and full of opportunity for proactive businesses.

Investors are watching: ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) expectations are rising. The 2024 PwC Global CEO Survey found that 83% of CEOs see sustainability as a core value driver — not a regulatory obligation. This means they see it as a strategic asset that can positively impact their business, rather than just a burden to be fulfilled.

How businesses can get started: Turning awareness into action

Every company has a unique footprint — and so are its roles in protecting the oceans. But no matter the sector or scale, there are four key steps every business can take to begin transforming its relationship with the ocean economy, according to the World Economic Forum’s white paper in collaboration with Boston Consulting Group – What Ocean Sustainability Means for Business.

Audit your ocean footprint: Start with a deep dive into your operations. Assess where your business intersects — directly or indirectly — with ocean and coastal ecosystems.

This includes the following points:

Waste and plastic use

Emissions from logistics and shipping

Sourcing of raw materials (like seafood, textiles, or chemicals)

Even companies outside of marine industries often have hidden ocean impacts. A comprehensive audit is the first step to identifying these connections and unlocking more sustainable practices.

Identify priorities & build a roadmap: Once you understand your impact, use it to identify where meaningful intervention is possible. Develop a structured roadmap based on the following points:

Impact – Where can your actions deliver the most benefit?

Feasibility – What’s realistic within your business model?

Viability – How do these actions align with your long-term goals?

This roadmap will help prioritise initiatives and track progress over time — turning intention into measurable action.

Collaborate across boundaries: No business can solve ocean challenges alone. Integrated, cross-sector collaboration is essential. Work across industries and with public, private, and civil society stakeholders to:

Co-develop policy solutions

Align with marine conservation goals

Scale collective impact through shared platforms

Map key stakeholders for each priority area and define what partnership looks like — from joint ventures to public-private dialogue.

Pilot, prove, & scale ocean-focused initiatives: Ocean-focused projects are still emerging in many sectors. Start small — pilot innovations that support ocean health while managing risk. Learn from early wins, refine your approach, and scale successful models.

This can include the following:

Sustainable packaging trials

Blue carbon offset investments

Coastal ecosystem restoration initiatives

Pilots help build internal support, generate proof of concept, and reduce the risk of large-scale implementation.

The HR & culture opportunity

This isn’t just a matter of operations or compliance — it’s a powerful opportunity to shape internal culture. HR leaders can:

Integrate sustainability into leadership development

Create green teams focused on local ocean cleanups and advocacy

Build purpose-driven employer brands that attract top Gen Z and millennial talent

According to Deloitte’s 2025 Gen Z & Millennial Survey, over 75% of young workers say a company’s environmental impact influences their job choices.

The time is now

Every business has a unique relationship with the ocean — direct or indirect. But all have a role to play in protecting it. The journey starts with awareness, accelerates with collaboration, and delivers impact through innovation and accountability.

Platforms like Ocean 20 offer a structured path forward, empowering companies to contribute to integrated ocean management and policy shaping. Those who act early won’t just mitigate risk — they’ll lead the way in unlocking value from a multi-trillion-dollar global resource. By embracing ocean stewardship, companies aren’t just securing their future — they’re investing in the planet’s most vital life support system.