Vodafone Idea on the hunt for a new CEO as Moondra’s term ends

Vodafone Idea Ltd (Vi) has initiated the search for a new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) as the current CEO, Akshaya Moondra, approaches the end of his three-year term in August 2025. ​

Akshaya Moondra assumed the role of CEO in August 2022, succeeding Ravinder Takkar. Prior to his appointment as CEO, Moondra served as the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) at Idea Cellular from June 2008 to August 2018, playing a pivotal role in orchestrating the merger between Vodafone India and Idea Cellular in 2018. ​

During his tenure, Moondra navigated Vi through significant financial challenges, including managing a substantial debt burden. Notably, he oversaw a ₹25,000 crore rights issue in 2019 aimed at reducing the company's debt and strengthening its financial position.

Search for a New CEO

As Moondra's term concludes, Vi is actively seeking a successor to lead the company into its next phase. According to industry insiders, the company is considering candidates from sectors such as consumer goods and technology, emphasizing the importance of a strong understanding of distribution networks. ​

The new CEO will face the challenge of revitalising Vi's market position amidst intense competition from rivals like Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel. As of December 2024, Vi held an 18% subscriber market share, trailing behind Jio's 40.4% and Airtel's 33.5%. Additionally, the company reported an Average Revenue Per User (ARPU) of ₹173 during the October-December quarter, compared to Airtel's ₹245 and Jio's ₹203.

Recent Developments and Future Outlook

In a significant move to alleviate its financial strain, Vi recently announced that the government would convert ₹36,950 crore of the company's dues into equity, increasing the government's stake to approximately 49%. This development is expected to provide some financial relief and support future investments in network expansion and technology upgrades.​

The incoming CEO will be tasked with leveraging this financial restructuring to enhance Vi's competitive edge, potentially exploring opportunities in emerging technologies and services to attract a younger customer base and improve ARPU.​

As the search for a new CEO progresses, industry observers will be keenly watching Vi's strategic moves to regain market share and strengthen its position in India's dynamic telecommunications landscape.​