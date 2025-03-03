How to survive in the future of work amid volatile economic conditions?

Seema Raghunath, a CHRO, suggested on LinkedIn that to not only survive but thrive in this new era, everyone must be adaptable and proactive.

The future of work is shifting rapidly, with concerns over automation, AI, economic downturns, and changing workforce expectations. Recently, Seema Raghunath, a CHRO, shared insights on LinkedIn, cautioning that traditional retirement may become obsolete. She suggests that professionals must prepare to work well beyond the conventional retirement age and adapt to an evolving job market. She suggested ways to stay ahead in the future of work

Invest in continuous learning & upskilling

Artificial Intelligence and automation are set to replace repetitive, routine jobs, but human creativity, problem-solving, and interpersonal skills will remain invaluable. To stay relevant, professionals must embrace continuous learning.

• Focus on acquiring digital literacy skills like AI, data analytics, cybersecurity, and coding.

• Develop soft skills such as leadership, communication, and critical thinking.

• Explore industries that are less likely to be automated, including healthcare, education, and sustainable energy.

Seema also suggests exploring new income-generating skills such as organic farming, poultry, baking, teaching, pearl culture, and aquaculture to create additional sources of income.

Diversify income streams

Relying on a single salary is risky in an uncertain economic landscape. The key to financial resilience lies in multiple income sources. She suggested monetising hobbies such as art, music, photography, or writing and investing in developing them into revenue-generating skills.

As Raghunath emphasises, developing a sustainable income source beyond traditional employment is crucial for long-term security.

Health & well-being for career llongevity

If working until 75 becomes the norm, maintaining physical and mental well-being is non-negotiable. Hence, everyone should prioritize fitness and preventive healthcare to sustain long-term productivity.

Is Retirement Still an Option?

The traditional concept of retirement at 60-65 is being challenged by economic realities and increasing life expectancy. According to Seema Raghunath, the only way to truly retire is to opt-out of urban life and live a low-cost, self-sustaining lifestyle in rural areas.

However, a more balanced approach suggests that rather than retiring completely, individuals can transition into flexible work, part-time consulting, or passion-driven careers that keep them engaged without the pressure of a 9-to-5 job.

Thriving amid uncertainty

The workplace is changing, but adaptation is key to survival. Instead of resisting change, professionals should proactively. The future of work is uncertain, but those who stay agile, adaptable, and proactive will not only survive but thrive in this new era.