Meta ends contract, prompting layoffs of 2,000 employees

Meta Platforms has terminated a major outsourcing contract, prompting Canadian tech firm Telus International to lay off up to 2,000 workers from its content moderation operations in Barcelona. The move, confirmed by Spanish unions UGT and CCOO, has sent shockwaves through the local tech and labour communities and raised concerns about the future of outsourced moderation work in Europe.

The affected employees were part of Telus International’s Barcelona-based subsidiary, CCC Barcelona Digital Services, which had been responsible for moderating content on behalf of Meta — the parent company of Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp. On Thursday, Telus informed workers via email that they were being placed on gardening leave, effective immediately, after a client had notified the company on 1 April of its intention to suspend services.

While the internal communication did not identify the client, both UGT and CCOO confirmed it was Meta. Two individuals familiar with the operation — one a current employee and the other a former worker — also verified that the team in question was directly moderating content for Meta. Both sources requested anonymity, citing non-disclosure agreements signed as part of their employment.

In the message sent to employees, which was reviewed by Reuters, Telus said operations would be suspended from noon on Thursday and instructed all workers to leave the Glories Tower office in central Barcelona. Employees were placed on fully paid leave but were told they would have no work duties while severance negotiations with the unions were ongoing.

Telus, in a public statement, noted that its clients are “diversifying their presence and transferring services to other locations.” The company maintained that the contract technically remains in place, but that services have been relocated. It also said it would provide support to all employees impacted during the transition period.

The Barcelona moderation team had been providing services in a range of languages, including Catalan, Dutch, French, Hebrew, Portuguese and Spanish. It played a vital role in handling content on Meta platforms, reviewing user-generated posts for violations of community standards and flagging problematic content such as hate speech, graphic violence and misinformation.

A spokesperson for Meta confirmed the contract changes, stating that services previously handled in Barcelona have been redistributed to other global locations. The company also clarified that this move does not signify a reduction in its overall content moderation efforts.

“Meta remains committed to content review and maintaining the safety of our platforms. This operational shift reflects an ongoing optimisation of our global review operations,” the spokesperson said.

However, the changes come amid a broader shift in Meta’s content moderation strategy. Despite billions invested in moderation infrastructure and thousands of hires over the years, the tech giant has recently taken a step back from certain proactive efforts. In January, it announced the closure of its U.S. fact-checking programme and confirmed it would no longer proactively scan for hate speech or other policy breaches. Instead, content will be reviewed only when flagged by users.

The layoffs have sparked criticism from local labour representatives, who accuse both Telus and Meta of disregarding workers’ rights and failing to provide adequate notice or transition support. “This is not just a contract decision — it’s a human issue,” said a CCOO representative. “People have built their lives around these jobs, and they deserve transparency and dignity in how this is handled.”

Negotiations between Telus and union representatives are ongoing, with a focus on severance packages and reemployment support. The unions are pushing for Telus to offer generous compensation terms and to work towards internal relocation options where possible.

This latest development marks a significant moment in the evolving landscape of digital labour, outsourcing, and platform accountability. As tech giants like Meta rethink how and where they manage platform safety, the impact on outsourced workers — many of whom work under immense psychological pressure — remains profound.

For Barcelona, a city that has become a hub for tech outsourcing, the incident is a stark reminder of the volatility inherent in third-party tech employment and the far-reaching consequences of strategic shifts made by global digital giants.