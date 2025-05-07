This firm lays off every single employee, including CEO Anirvan Ghosh

According to the filing, CEO Anirvan Ghosh, along with the Chief Financial Officer and Chief Legal Officer, will receive lump-sum payouts equal to nine to twelve months of their respective salaries under their separation agreements.

Unity Biotechnology, a once-celebrated Bay Area biotech firm that attracted star investors and a peak valuation of $700 million, has laid off its entire workforce, including CEO Anirvan Ghosh, in a last-ditch effort to cut costs and consider strategic alternatives.

The South San Francisco-based company, once backed by high-profile names such as Jeff Bezos and Peter Thiel, made the announcement on Monday through a news release and a filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The decision marks a significant fall from grace for a company that only a few years ago was heralded as a pioneer in anti-aging research.

Unity’s board approved a company-wide layoff plan that affects all remaining staff members. According to the SEC filing, the layoffs will take effect by May 15, with severance and related costs estimated at approximately $3.7 million — nearly 22% of the $16.9 million the company reported having in reserves as of March 31, 2025.

The plan also includes rehiring some former employees, including senior executives, on a consultancy basis to assist with winding down clinical trials and assessing "strategic alternatives." These include potential mergers, divestitures, asset sales, or even a full-scale shutdown.

As per the filing, CEO Anirvan Ghosh, Chief Financial Officer, and Chief Legal Officer will receive lump-sum payments equivalent to 9 to 12 months of their salaries as part of their separation agreements. It remains unclear which additional employees, if any, will return in consultancy roles.

Founded in 2011, Unity Biotechnology captured global attention with its bold mission to combat ageing at the cellular level. Its research focused on senescent cells — ageing cells that no longer divide but don’t die — believed to be linked to age-related diseases and tissue degeneration.

The company’s early vision resonated with investors and media alike. In a 2018 CNBC interview, co-founder Nathaniel David described the company’s ambition to extend “healthspan” by targeting the root causes of ageing. Unity raised hundreds of millions in funding, culminating in a $700 million valuation at the time of its 2018 IPO.

However, despite its promising start, the company struggled to translate its science into viable treatments. A 2020 clinical trial targeting osteoarthritis fell short of expectations, and a later eye disease trial failed in 2023. Unity has yet to bring a single drug to market, and by 2024 had accumulated over $510 million in losses, according to financial disclosures.

In Monday's press release, Ghosh downplayed the layoff news and instead highlighted Unity’s ongoing diabetic macular edema trial. He noted that preliminary results had been encouraging and expressed hope that a partner with experience in ophthalmology could take the drug further. Full results from the study are expected to be presented this week.

Nonetheless, the company’s financials tell a bleak story. Its employee count had steadily dwindled over the years — from 65 in 2021, to 32 in 2022, to 19 in 2023. As of early 2025, only 16 full-time staff remained. With the latest layoffs, that number drops to zero.

The company’s next chapter is uncertain. The board’s current focus appears to be conserving what little cash remains and evaluating exit options. Unity’s scientific promise, while notable, failed to deliver timely commercial success — a fate not uncommon in the high-risk biotechnology sector.

Analysts say the most viable option may be selling the company's remaining assets, including its research data and drug candidates, to a better-capitalised pharmaceutical firm. However, Unity's poor track record and lack of an approved product may complicate efforts to find a willing buyer.

Requests for comment from Unity were declined, and no further details were provided about the company’s shutdown timeline.

Unity’s story underscores the brutal realities of the biotech industry, where high valuations and scientific breakthroughs don’t always translate into sustainability. Even with robust backing and a compelling vision, the company became a victim of prolonged R&D cycles, regulatory hurdles, and the inherent uncertainty of experimental medicine.

For HR professionals and industry observers alike, Unity's collapse also serves as a stark reminder of the need for long-term risk planning — especially in sectors reliant on breakthrough innovation and massive upfront investment.

With every employee now out of a job and its leadership on the way out, Unity’s once-bold ambition to “treat ageing itself” now serves more as a cautionary tale in the biotech playbook.