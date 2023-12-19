News: Adani Group owned Ambuja Cements welcomes Manoj Kumar Sharma as CHRO

Appointments

Adani Group owned Ambuja Cements welcomes Manoj Kumar Sharma as CHRO

Manoj Kumar Sharma has joined Ambuja Cements from Adani Electricity where he worked as senior executive vice president of HR.
Adani Group owned Ambuja Cements welcomes Manoj Kumar Sharma as CHRO

Ambuja Cements recently acquired by Adani Group, welcomed Manoj Kumar Sharma as the new chief human resources officer. His appointment to the post came into effect in November.

“I’m happy to share that I’m starting a new position as Chief Human Resources Officer at Ambuja Cements Limited,” Sharma posted on Linkedin.

Sharma will oversee succession planning, HR transformation, leadership development, HR strategy, executive coaching, and talent management in his new role.

Sharma, skilled in succession planning, HR transformation, leadership, HR strategy, executive coaching, strategic human resources leadership, and talent management, has joined Ambuja Cements from Adani Electricity where he worked as senior executive vice president of HR. Besides Adani Electricity, he also worked with several verticals of the Adani Group including Adani Green Energy, Adani Power, and Adani Infra India.

He was also associated with A&M Resources, Ispat Industries, Flex Industries, and Aditya Birla Group. 

Read full story

Topics: Appointments, Leadership, #HRCommunity, #Movements

Did you find this story helpful?

Author

Jagriti Kumari

QUICK POLL

How do you envision AI transforming your work?

10 books in 10 weeks: A reading list for HR leaders in 2024

10 books in 10 weeks: A reading list for HR leaders in 2024

Elevating employee experience with ultimate combo pack of Pay, Benefits, and Well-being

Elevating employee experience with ultimate combo pack of Pay, Benefits, and Well-being

Reflecting on 2023: A look back at the biggest HR conferences

Reflecting on 2023: A look back at the biggest HR conferences

The biggest layoffs of 2023: Amazon to Microsoft, firms fired employees in jaw-dropping numbers

The biggest layoffs of 2023: Amazon to Microsoft, firms fired employees in jaw-dropping numbers

This web-site uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our web-site. By continuing you're agreeing our Terms & Conditions & Privacy Policy