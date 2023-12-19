Adani Group owned Ambuja Cements welcomes Manoj Kumar Sharma as CHRO

Manoj Kumar Sharma has joined Ambuja Cements from Adani Electricity where he worked as senior executive vice president of HR.

Ambuja Cements recently acquired by Adani Group, welcomed Manoj Kumar Sharma as the new chief human resources officer. His appointment to the post came into effect in November.

“I’m happy to share that I’m starting a new position as Chief Human Resources Officer at Ambuja Cements Limited,” Sharma posted on Linkedin.

Sharma will oversee succession planning, HR transformation, leadership development, HR strategy, executive coaching, and talent management in his new role.

Sharma, skilled in succession planning, HR transformation, leadership, HR strategy, executive coaching, strategic human resources leadership, and talent management, has joined Ambuja Cements from Adani Electricity where he worked as senior executive vice president of HR. Besides Adani Electricity, he also worked with several verticals of the Adani Group including Adani Green Energy, Adani Power, and Adani Infra India.

He was also associated with A&M Resources, Ispat Industries, Flex Industries, and Aditya Birla Group.