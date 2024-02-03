News: Air India appoints Ravindra Kumar G.P as CHRO

With nearly three decades of industry experience across various sectors, Ravindra brings a wealth of expertise and a proven track record of driving organisational effectiveness and development.
Air India has appointed Ravindra Kumar G.P as its chief human resources officer (CHRO), effective April 1. Kumar has succeeded Suresh Tripathi who is retiring.

Ravindra has joined Air India with nearly three decades of career in Human Resources. Before joining Air India, he worked with Tata Motors as a CHRO for more than five years. In his previous stints, he also worked with Jaguar Land Rover Technology and Business Services India Private Limited, Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Limited, Tata Daewoo Commercial Vehicle Company Limited as director (part-time)

 “Join us in showering Ravindra Kumar G.P. with heartfelt congratulations on his recent appointment as the Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO) at Air India!,” reads a post by his alma mater TISS.

His extensive background in diverse sectors in India and overseas makes him a dynamic leader poised to instigate positive change at Air India.

Human Resource Management with particular strengths in organization effectiveness, change management, and organization development are Ravindra’s specialties.

