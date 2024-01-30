News: Blue Star elevates Vir S Advani as chairman and MD

Vir S Advani has succeeded Shailesh Haribhakti as the new chairman and MD of Blue Star.
Central airconditioning and commercial refrigeration major, Blue Star has elevated Vir S Advani as Chairman & Managing Director with effect from April 1. Advani’s elevation has been approved by the  Board of Blue Star.

He will succeed Shailesh Haribhakti, who will be retiring from the Board on March 31 after completing two consecutive terms as Independent Director. Shailesh joined the Board of Blue Star in 2005 as an Independent Director and was elevated to the position of Independent Chairman in 2019. 

Vir who is equipped with bachelor’s degrees in Systems Engineering and Economics from the University of Pennsylvania, joined Blue Star Infotech Ltd in 2000 and later founded Blue Star Design & Engineering Ltd in 2003, designated as its Chief Executive Officer.

In 2007, he moved to Blue Star as Vice President - Corporate Affairs. He was promoted as Executive Vice President in 2008; President - Corporate Affairs & Special Projects in 2009; Executive Director in 2010. In 2016, Vir was appointed Managing Director of the Company. He was, thereafter, elevated to the position of Vice Chairman, and re-designated Vice Chairman & Managing Director on April 1, 2019.

“India is a fast-growing market for air conditioning and refrigeration products, and Blue Star is well positioned to consolidate its market leadership and accelerate its growth. Vir is leading from the front and is spearheading the Company’s plans to grow faster than the market and improve its profitability through significant investments in R&D, Manufacturing, and expansion of international footprint,” said Shailesh.

