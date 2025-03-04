News: BSE India appoints Vivek Jain as Chief of Staff & HR Strategy

With over two decades of experience, Vivek Jain has joined BSE India from Capri Global.
BSE India, the Indian stock exchange, has appointed Vivek Jain as Chief of Staff & HR Strategy. He has joined with over two decades of strategic HR leadership across diverse industries. Jain’s career includes experience with Pharma, IT, BPO, and Banking. 

In this role, he will focus on building a future-ready workforce, strengthening leadership pipelines, and aligning people strategy with BSE’s vision for growth and innovation.

“After decades of shaping HR strategies across financial services, banking, and corporate sectors, I’m stepping into an exciting new role as Chief of Staff & HR Strategy at BSEIndia — an institution that has defined the very fabric of India’s capital markets for over 150 years,” Jain said in a LinkedIn post

“Having worked within a regulated environment, I now transition to the other side—where governance, talent, and institutional integrity drive the market ecosystem.”

“I look forward to contributing to this iconic institution and shaping the future of talent in India’s financial landscape,” said Jain.

He has joined BSE India from Capri Global where he led the HR function for a midsize Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC) with a market cap of Rs 15,000 Cr, assets under management (AUM) of INR 20,000 Cr, and a workforce of 11,000 employees.

Jain joined BSE India when the share market in India was crashing. Almost all mutual fund categories, including large cap, mid cap, and small cap schemes, have seen a massive drop in their funds NAV. 

 

