Canva appoints new Chief Financial Officer

Canva announced the appointment of Kelly Steckelberg as Chief Financial Officer. She brings a wealth of private and public company experience, having held the same position at Zoom for almost seven years. Kelly is based in Austin, Texas, and will commence her new position on November 26.

Canva’s Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer, Cliff Obrecht, said: — “It’s a fascinating time for us at Canva having just marked the milestone of more than 220 million monthly active users alongside our increased valuation of US$32 billion. As we continue doubling down on empowering every team and workplace to communicate visually, we’re thrilled to also welcome Kelly to the team as our new Chief Financial Officer. Kelly’s impressive track record as a strong leader and strategic thinker, combined with her proven expertise in scaling enterprise companies, makes her the perfect addition to our leadership bench.”

“I’m looking forward to being part of Canva’s journey. I’ve been an admirer of the team, product, and mission for several years now and I’m eager to have the opportunity to work alongside Melanie, Cliff, Cameron, and the team to continue empowering every person and organization to achieve their goals. I can’t wait to see what we achieve together,” said Kelly Steckelberg.