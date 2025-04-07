Caterpillar appoints Christy Pambianchi as Chief Human Resources Officer

Caterpillar Inc., a global leader in manufacturing construction and mining equipment, has announced the appointment of Christy Pambianchi as its new Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO), effective May 1. Pambianchi will become a member of Caterpillar’s Executive Office, succeeding Cheryl H. Johnson, who is retiring following a distinguished eight-year career with the company.

Johnson’s retirement, first announced in January, marks the culmination of an impressive HR leadership journey that began well before her time at Caterpillar. Before joining the company in 2017, she spent two decades at Textron, where she ultimately became part of the executive leadership team. Her responsibilities there spanned global HR functions, corporate communications, real estate, community affairs, and aviation operations.

Christy Pambianchi brings with her nearly two decades of experience as a CHRO across multiple sectors. Most recently, she served as Chief People Officer at Intel, a global semiconductor powerhouse with more than $53 billion in annual revenue. At Intel, she was responsible not only for Human Resources but also Corporate Real Estate, Corporate Social Responsibility, and the company’s Transformation Management Office.

Prior to Intel, Pambianchi held senior HR leadership roles at major companies including Verizon and Corning, where her portfolio included IT and the full spectrum of HR functions. She also began her career with progressive leadership roles at PepsiCo, Inc., establishing a strong foundation in talent strategy and organizational development.

Welcoming Pambianchi to the role, Caterpillar Chairman and CEO Jim Umpleby said, “Our people are a source of innovation and competitive advantage, and we must continue to attract and retain the best talent to serve our customers. Christy is an experienced executive with strong credentials and a history of demonstrated success. I am confident she will contribute to our journey of profitable growth.”

Pambianchi’s appointment signals Caterpillar’s continued focus on leveraging human capital as a strategic driver. With her deep cross-industry expertise and a proven track record of transformation and leadership, she is poised to shape the company’s people strategy in alignment with its long-term growth and innovation goals.