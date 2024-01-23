News: DTDC VP of HR Shiv Rawat joins V-Trans as CHRO

After serving DTDC for over 27 years, Shiv Rawat has joined V-Trans as the CHRO and VP of HR to bolster its work culture and people strategies.
Shiv Rawat, the former Vice President and Head of HR of DTDC Express Ltd, has joined V-Trans as the Chief Human Resources Officer, with effect from January 2024.

Shiv moved out of India’s leading courier delivery services company after over 27 years of service and announced the news on LinkedIn, posting, “I am thrilled to share a significant milestone in my professional journey. After an incredible 27 years with DTDC Express, I am excited to announce my transition to a new opportunity at V-Trans Group as CHRO for the group.”

Embracing his new role, he added, “Joining V-Trans Group presents a fresh and exciting chapter for me, filled with new challenges and growth prospects. I am eager to contribute my skills and expertise to the success of this dynamic organisation. My decision to move on from DTDC came after careful consideration, and I am grateful for the invaluable experiences and relationships cultivated during my time there. I extend my heartfelt gratitude to my colleagues, mentors, and friends at DTDC. Your support has been instrumental in my development, and I am truly appreciative of the shared experiences.”

Having joined DTDC in 1996 as the Vice President and Head of HR, Shiv played a crucial role in shaping the organisation's culture with a focus on the future of work. His core competencies include HR Policies, Recruitment, Talent Retention and Development, Compensation, Performance Management, and Career Progression. 

