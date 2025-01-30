News: Epsilon appoints Pratik Nath as MD of its India Global Capabilities Centre

Pratik Nath is joining Epsilon from IP Development at Oracle Cerner where he last worked as Vice President of India IP Development.
Epsilon, a global data, technology, and services company, announces the appointment of Pratik Nath as Managing Director of the company’s India operations. 

With an extensive career spanning two and a half decades in technology, Pratik will be responsible for leading Epsilon’s Global Capabilities Centre in India and ensuring its teams continue delivering and optimizing the performance of Epsilon solutions for its clients.

Before joining Epsilon, Pratik was a Vice President of India IP Development at Oracle Cerner, where he focused on strategy and delivery for a 2000+ member IP (Product/ Platform Dev and Management) organisation. 

“Pratik’s deep engineering background and his experience in building a culture of innovation is exactly what we need at Epsilon India to grow to the next level,” said Myron Sojka, CTO, Epsilon.

“I look forward to driving engineering innovation from India so that we can continue disrupting the industry,” said Pratik.

