Greenpanel Industries appoints new CFO

Himanshu Jindal has been appointed as the new CFO of Greenpanel Industries, succeeding Vishwanathan Venkatramani who has been elevated to a new role within the organisation.

Greenpanel Industries Limited, India’s largest wood panel manufacturer, has announced the appointment of Himanshu Jindal as its new Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective June 2, 2025. Jindal will be based in Gurugram and will report directly to the company’s Managing Director & CEO, Shobhan Mittal.

He succeeds Vishwanathan Venkatramani, who has been elevated to a new role as President – Finance within the organisation. This leadership transition signals Greenpanel’s continued focus on strengthening its financial foundation as it scales operations and expands market presence.

A Chartered Accountant with over 23 years of rich experience, Jindal brings a strong track record of driving financial strategy and operational excellence. His expertise spans finance leadership, strategic planning, commercial operations, and cross-functional business alignment across multiple industries.

Before joining Greenpanel, Jindal served as CFO at Orient Bell Limited and DEN Networks Limited. He has also held senior finance roles at Heidelberg Cement India and Cargill India, where he was instrumental in streamlining operations, improving financial controls, and supporting business transformation initiatives.

This transition underscores Greenpanel’s commitment to strengthening its leadership team to support its evolving business strategy and ensure robust financial governance.