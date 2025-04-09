HG Infra announces key leadership changes, appoints Rachna Mohan as CHRO

Rachna Mohan has taken over as CHRO at HG Infra, with close to 20 years of experience in human resources.

HG Infra has announced leadership appointments. They have appointed Rachna Mohan as its new Chief Human Resource Officer (CHRO), effective April. With nearly two decades of HR leadership experience, Rachna brings deep expertise in designing and implementing core HR processes and policies across large-scale organizations.

Her areas of expertise span across HR operations, employee engagement, rewards and recognition, compliance and audit, performance management, talent acquisition, and organizational restructuring. She has a proven track record in managing HR business partnerships and driving strategic workforce initiatives.

Prior to joining HG Infra, Rachna served as Senior Vice President – Human Resources at Gensol Group. Her previous stints include senior HR roles at Sterlite Power, Max Ventures, and Vana.

In addition to Rachna’s appointment, HG Infra also announced key additions to its senior leadership team, effective April 5:

• Sanjay Bafna has been named Senior Vice President – Finance & Accounts. He joins the company after a successful 13-year tenure at Reliance Industries, bringing rich experience in financial strategy and governance.

• Rakesh Shivran has been appointed as Senior Vice President – Techno Commercial, further strengthening the company's technical and commercial capabilities.

• Abhishek Goenka joins as Head – Strategy, where he will lead strategic initiatives and long-term planning.

These strategic leadership appointments reflect HG Infra’s continued focus on strengthening its core functions and driving sustained growth across business verticals.