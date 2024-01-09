News: Hitachi Payment Services appoints Anup Neogi as MD and CEO

Anup Neogi will be responsible for Hitachi Cash Management Services which will offer ATM Cash Replenishment services for Financial Institutions and Retail Cash Management Services (RCM) for retail outlets.
After completing the acquisition of Writer Corporation’s Cash Management Business, Hitachi Payment Services announced the appointment of Anup Neogi as its Managing Director and CEO of its Hitachi Cash Management Services.

This acquisition is expected to enhance Hitachi Payment Services’ market position as a holistic provider of payments and commerce solutions, further strengthening its value proposition to financial institutions and merchants.

Through Hitachi Cash Management Services, the company will be able to deliver comprehensive services to financial institutions and retail merchants, furthering our vision of becoming an end-to-end payments and commerce solutions provider

Hitachi Cash Management Services would offer ATM Cash Replenishment services for Financial Institutions and Retail Cash Management Services (RCM) for retail outlets. 

"Anup's exceptional career trajectory and extensive experience in the Cash Management space makes him an exemplary leader, poised to steer the company towards new heights of success,” said Sumil Vikamsey, Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer – Cash Business, Hitachi Payment Services.

