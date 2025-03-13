Inspira Enterprise appoints Lalith Sharma as president & CHRO

Lalit Sharma has joined Inspira Enterprise from Sify Technologies, where he worked for 17 years in various capacities.

Inspira Enterprise, a global cybersecurity services firm, has announced the appointment of Lalith Sharma as its new president and chief human resource officer (CHRO).

“I’m happy to share that I’m starting a new position as President & Chief Human Resource Officer at Inspira Enterprise!,” Sharma posted on Linkedin.

In this role, Sharma is responsible for managing human capital across multiple regions, including the USA, MEA, ASEAN, and India. He is focusing on career progression, talent acquisition & management, and performance.

He also oversees competency development, learning, and development initiatives, and ensures compliance with regulations. Comprehensive compensation and benefits strategies to attract and retain top talent and HR automation are other focus areas for Sharma.

Before joining Inspira, he worked with Sify Technologies for 17 years, where he served as CHRO. MetLife India Insurance and AMCO Batteries are other organisations where he worked previously.

With over 24 years of experience in IT and BFSI sectors, Sharma brings expertise in talent acquisition, leadership hiring, performance management, compensation & benefits, compliance, change management, employee communication, executive collaboration, metrics and people analytics, leadership development, and HIPO.