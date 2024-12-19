Jobs platform foundit appoints V Suresh as Chief Executive Officer

With over two decades of experience in the internet domain, digital transformation, and the e-recruitment ecosystem, Suresh brings a wealth of strategic expertise and a forward-looking vision to foundit.

Jobs and talent platform foundit (formerly Monster APAC & ME), announced the appointment of V Suresh as its Chief Executive Officer.

With over two decades of experience in the internet domain, digital transformation, and the e-recruitment ecosystem, Suresh brings a wealth of strategic expertise and a forward-looking vision to foundit. Throughout his career, he has driven transformational growth, expanded market presence, and established successful digital platforms across sectors. His customer-centric mindset and operational acumen make him the ideal leader to accelerate foundit’s growth trajectory.

Ajit Isaac, Managing Director of Quess Corp, the parent company of foundit, said: “Suresh’s deep understanding of the digital talent ecosystem and proven ability to scale businesses will help us strengthen our leadership position in the market. Under his stewardship, we aim to further refine our platform, enhance our services, and continue bridging the talent gap across industries and geographies.”

“With a strong legacy and an advanced AI-driven platform, foundit is uniquely positioned to transform how talent and opportunity connect. Throughout my career, I have focused on harnessing technology to create impactful, customer-centric solutions, and I look forward to building on this foundation to drive innovation, growth, and excellence across APAC and the Middle East,” said V Suresh.