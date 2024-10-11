Kapil Batra appointed president of Lowe Lintas Mumbai office

Kapil Batra joins Lowe Lintas Mumbai as president, bringing over 20 years of advertising expertise. His leadership aims to boost the agency's creative and strategic impact.

Lowe Lintas has appointed Kapil Batra as the President of its Mumbai office. Batra, an experienced advertising professional, joins to strengthen the agency’s creative work and help lead its strategic direction.

Batra has worked on many well-known campaigns throughout his career. He led projects like the famous “PayTM Karo” and “Share a Coke” campaigns, which became popular with audiences. He was also behind the “Mirchi Sunne Wale Always Khush” campaign for Radio Mirchi, the catchy “Ehsaan mat lo, discount lo” for Yatra.com, the playful “Dikha Bateesi kar baat achhi si” for Happydent, and the engaging “Dettol Soap Bubbles” campaign. Batra’s work has been recognized on major platforms, including Cannes, D&AD, Clio, and Effies.

Prateek Bhardwaj, the Chief Creative Officer at Lowe Lintas, is thrilled about this new addition to the team. He said, “Kapil’s creativity truly represents what Lowe Lintas is all about. His work on campaigns like PayTM and Coca-Cola has set high standards, and I’m excited to see how he will inspire our team to reach even greater heights. With him joining, our senior creative leadership is now ready for the future.”

Kapil Batra’s appointment reflects Lowe Lintas’ focus on growing its creative reach and delivering powerful, memorable campaigns in India.