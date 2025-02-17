Kinetic Engineering Ltd appoints Vinayak Shevade as Chief Financial Officer

Vinayak Shevade joins Kinetic Engineering with more than three decades of expertise in financial planning, risk management, and regulatory compliance.

Kinetic Engineering Limited (KEL) has appointed Vinayak Jayaram Shevade as its new Chief Financial Officer (CFO) to lead the company’s financial strategy amid its ambitious expansion plans.

Shevade’s appointment comes at a time when KEL executes its recently announced Rs177 crore investment initiative, aimed at enhancing working capital, expanding manufacturing capabilities, and accelerating the development of electric vehicle components. This strategic move aligns with the company’s goal of reaching Rs1,000 crore in revenue by 2029.

Shevade, a Chartered Accountant and Commerce graduate from Mumbai University, has previously held key leadership roles at Kinetic Honda Motor Limited, Mahindra Two Wheelers Limited, and Kinetic Engineering Ltd. With over three decades of expertise in financial planning, risk management, and regulatory compliance, he is well-positioned to support KEL’s financial transformation and long-term objectives.

Vinayak Shevade on his new role: “I look forward to contributing to its financial strength and supporting its ambitious growth plans. My goal over the next two years is to strengthen the company’s financial position by driving higher turnover, improving EBITDA and net profit, and optimizing financial leverage. I look forward to contributing to KEL’s growth journey and long-term success."

“Vinayak’s deep financial expertise and leadership will be instrumental in driving KEL’s strategic objectives. We are confident his experience will help propel the company’s continued success,” said Ajinkya Firodia, Vice Chairman and Managing Director of KEL.