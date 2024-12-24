Manipal Global Education Services appoints Rahul Jain as head of HR

Rahul Jain who brings over two decades of experience, has joined Manipal Global Education Services from TAFE-Tractors and Farm Equipment

Manipal Global Education Services, an international provider of business and marketing solutions in higher education, has appointed Rahul Jain as head of HR. His appointment is effective since December. Rahul will be based in Jaipur.

With around 25 years of experience, Rahul has joined Manipal Global Education Services from TAFE-Tractors and Farm Equipment, where he last worked as general manager.

"Pleasure to share that I’m starting a new position as Head HR at MUJ, Jaipur with Manipal Global Education Services," Rahul posted on LinkedIn.

Rahul’s experience lies in working with reputed organisations in the APAC region with diversified industry segments including automotive, media, agriculture commodity trading, shipping, electrical & electronics, beverages, and industrial chemicals.