Meenakshi Priyam appointed as CHRO of Mahindra Group’s automotive business

Meenakshi Priyam joins Mahindra Group as CHRO for its automotive division, bringing over a decade of HR expertise from roles at udaan.com, Airtel, and Cipla.

Meenakshi Priyam, has been appointed as the Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO) for Mahindra Group’s automotive division. Previously, she served as the Group CHRO at udaan.com for more than four years, where she played a key role in shaping the company's HR practices and strengthening talent management.

A graduate of XLRI Jamshedpur, Priyam started her career at Hindustan Unilever Limited, gaining essential skills in talent development and organizational growth. Her professional journey also includes leadership roles at Airtel and Cipla, where she led HR initiatives focused on leadership development and employee engagement.

With her diverse experience and proven ability to drive change, Priyam’s new role at Mahindra will likely focus on enhancing workforce strategies and employee engagement in the automotive business. Her appointment is expected to bring valuable expertise to Mahindra's HR team, supporting the company’s vision for growth and innovation.