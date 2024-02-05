Muon India welcomes Susan Joy as head HR

Muon India, managed by Macquarie Group, has onboarded Susan Joy as the Head of Human Resources. Susan joined the company from Navneet Toptech where she worked as group HR head.

“I am delighted to join Muon India, a team committed to accelerating E-Mobility in India through leasing and financing solutions, overseen and managed by Macquarie Group. As Head of HR, I am excited about actively contributing and integrating environmentally friendly practices and innovative solutions into our initiatives,” Susan posted on LinkedIn.

Previously, she worked at Global PayEX, HR Touch Consulting, House of ENSPA, Mphasis, 24/7 Customer, and Sobha Renaissance IT.

Susan is a senior HR professional, CXO advisor, and transformation enabler with the global experience of over 18 years of diverse industry experience including EdTech, FinTech, IT, ITES and Service & Retail with global teams and diverse stakeholders across India, Middle East, Southeast Asia, Africa, US, UK, and Europe.