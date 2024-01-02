News: NIVEA India appoints Geetika Mehta as the new managing director

Appointments

NIVEA India appoints Geetika Mehta as the new managing director

With an experience of over two decades in the FMCG sector, Geetika Mehta will lead NIVEA India’s journey to becoming the most trusted skincare brand.
NIVEA India appoints Geetika Mehta as the new managing director

Skincare brand NIVEA India has announced the appointment of Geetika Mehta as the new managing director. Geetika brings a wealth of experience and expertise to steer the brand, reinforcing NIVEA India's commitment to being a leading brand in the field of skincare.

Geetika has joined NIVEA with a distinguished career in the FMCG sector and has a proven track record of developing small businesses as well as managing large-scale corporations across markets including South Asia, Thailand, Brazil, and South Africa. 

Previously, Geetika held key leadership positions at Hershey India for 2.5 years and she spent 18 years at Hindustan Unilever Limited. In her role, she was responsible for managing cross-functional teams and contributing significantly to the success and profitability of brands she has been associated with. 

Commenting on her new role, Geetika Mehta said, “As we navigate the ever-evolving skincare landscape, my focus will be on driving innovation, enhancing customer experiences, and further solidifying NIVEA's position as the skincare brand of choice for millions of Indians.”

Read full story

Topics: Appointments, Leadership, #Movements

Did you find this story helpful?

Author

Jagriti Kumari

QUICK POLL

How do you envision AI transforming your work?

Money Heist: A lesson for people managers

Money Heist: A lesson for people managers

Are businesses more inclined towards grooming talent at the top?

Are businesses more inclined towards grooming talent at the top?

How Aviva India aims to close the coverage gap

How Aviva India aims to close the coverage gap

Thinking like a CHRO was the biggest learning from People Matters Are You In The List Award

Thinking like a CHRO was the biggest learning from People Matters Are You In The List Award

This web-site uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our web-site. By continuing you're agreeing our Terms & Conditions & Privacy Policy