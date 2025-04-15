Pinnacle Industries appoints Rahul Desai as Chief Executive Officer

Rahul Desai joins Pinnacle Industries with nearly three decades of experience in the auto-components sector.

Pinnacle Industries, a leading automotive seating, interiors, special application vehicles, and railway seating company, has announced the appointment of Rahul Desai as its Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

In his new role, Desai will lead Pinnacle Industries’ Auto Components, Seating & Interiors division, overseeing operations across manufacturing plants and supporting functions. His leadership will play a crucial role in enhancing operational efficiency, strengthening core capabilities, and integrating next-generation technologies.

With nearly three decades of experience in the auto-components sector, Desai brings with him a wealth of expertise in greenfield projects, technology transfers, operational excellence, business transformation, financial strategy, innovation, and strategic planning.

Throughout his career, Desai has held senior leadership positions at notable organisations such as CIE India, GKN Sinter Metals Ltd, and Inteva Products India Automotive Pvt Ltd.

“Rahul brings the perfect blend of industry experience and a forward-thinking approach that aligns with our vision. His deep understanding of the auto component landscape, combined with his focus on innovation and operational excellence, will be key to refining our strategy and enhancing execution across the organization,” said Arihant Mehta, President, Pinnacle Industries.

“The automotive components and interiors industry is evolving rapidly, with a growing focus on sustainability, customisation, safety, and smart technologies, all driven by changing consumer preferences. At Pinnacle Industries, I see a strong foundation and a clear opportunity to deliver innovative solutions that align with these transformative trends,” said Desai.

As he takes on this role, his focus will be on driving operational excellence, enhancing customer centricity, and investing in employee development to ensure we are fully equipped for the ambitious growth ahead. “We will build on our strengths, embrace change, and create long-term value for our customers, employees, and stakeholders,” adds Desai.