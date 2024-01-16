News: Piramal Pharma onboards Puneet Rajput as CHRO

Appointments

Piramal Pharma onboards Puneet Rajput as CHRO

Punnet Rajput comes with 23 years of experience in different facets of HR including business transformation, leadership development, and culture building, among others.
Piramal Pharma has onboarded Puneet Rajput as the new chief human resources officer, effective January. 

Punnet, an experienced human resources leader with rich and diverse experience in Pharma, Telecom, Life Sciences, and Consulting industries and multi-cultural environments, has joined Pitamla Pharma from Thermo Fisher Scientific.

Puneet’s experience lies in business transformation, leadership development, culture building, capability building, talent management and succession planning, merger/acquisition integration, and executive coaching.

“I’m excited to share that I’m starting a new position as Chief Human Resources Officer at Piramal Pharma Limited! With end-to-end manufacturing capabilities across 15 global facilities and a distribution network in over 100 countries, PPL offers a diverse range of products and services.,” Puneet posted on Linkedin.

An alumnus of Mumbai University, Puneet earned her degree in chief human resource program from The Wharton School.

Topics: Appointments, #HRCommunity, #Movements

Author

Jagriti Kumari

