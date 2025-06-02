PNB Housing Finance elevates Satish Singh as Chief People Officer

Before being elevated as Chief People Officer, Satish Singh worked as Chief Operating Officer for more than three years

PNB Housing Finance has announced the elevation of Satish Singh as Chief People Officer (CPO), effective immediately. In this role, he is spearheading innovative strategies to enhance employee experience, operational excellence, and social impact, ensuring sustainable growth, cultural evolution, and a purpose-driven corporate ecosystem.

He is also supporting the organisation’s growth and is responsible for managing the company’s talent strategy. Throughout his tenure, he has developed an in-depth understanding of the company’s vision, culture, business operations, and people.

“I’m happy to share that I’m starting a new position as Chief People Officer at PNB Housing Finance Limited,” Singh posted on LinkedIn.

Before being elevated as CPO, Singh worked with PNB Housing Finance as chief operating officer. In this role, he identified and implemented additional revenue-generating avenues for the company, expanding its financial growth and diversifying its income streams.

With close to two decades of experience as an HR and business leader, Singh has been working with PNB Housing Finance Limited (PNBHFL) and its subsidiary, PHFL Home Loans & Services Limited for the last 13 years. He holds a BCom, MBA, and LLB, and began my career in 2011 as Manager (HR) at PNBHFL.

Over the years, he has steadily advanced through various roles, including National Head (HR) at PNBHFL and Chief Operating Officer of PHFL.

Singh began his career in 2011 as Manager – HR at PNBHFL and has since held various leadership positions, including National Head – HR and COO of PHFL. He holds a BCom, an MBA, and an LLB.