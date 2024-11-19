Praveen Kuruvalli rejoins AM/NS India as Head HR - Centre of Excellence

Praveen Kuruvalli returns to AM/NS India as Head HR - Centre of Excellence, bringing 16+ years of expertise in people strategy, talent development, and transformation.

ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India (AM/NS India) is bringing back Praveen Kuruvalli as Head HR—Centre of Excellence, Organisation Capability & Transformation. With over 16 years of experience at ArcelorMittal and AM/NS India, Praveen is well-versed in people strategy, talent development, digitisation, and rewards.

Praveen’s extensive career spans leadership roles at NMDC, GlaxoSmithKline, ArcelorMittal, and Ola Electric. At ArcelorMittal, he led global talent strategies and organisational restructuring and established a Mining Academy. At AM/NS India, he previously focused on employee value propositions, employer branding, and leadership hiring. Most recently, he served as CHRO (Ola Cell Technology) and Head of HR (Automotive Operations) at Ola Electric.

Ashutosh Telang, Director & Vice President – HR & Administration, AM/NS India, said, “It is heartening to see Praveen return to AM/NS as we continue to build a future-ready HR team. It is also an acknowledgement of the continued transformation of the company where senior talent is choosing AM/NS India.”

Sharing his thoughts on rejoining, Praveen said, “I am glad to rejoin AM/NS India at this juncture when the organisation is at a significant growth phase. Having seen the journey of AM/NS both from inside and outside in, I firmly believe that the company’s ambitious growth strategy and approach is unmatched.”

Praveen’s return is set to strengthen AM/NS India’s HR capabilities and support its growth ambitions.